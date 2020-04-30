Connect with us

WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces 121 New Part Numbers

WVE announced 11 new ignition components, 26 new emissions products, 63 new sensors and 21 new switches.
WVE Vehicle Electronics introduced a total of 121 new part numbers in April for a variety of ignition products, emissions products, sensors and switches now available for a range of light and heavy-duty vehicle applications. In all, WVE announced 11 new ignition components, 26 new emissions products, 63 new sensors and 21 new switches – covering more than 65.1 million vehicles.

New part numbers are available for the following part types:

  • ABS Wheel Speed Sensors
  • Accelerator Pedal Sensors
  • Air Bag Clock Springs
  • Ambient Air Temperature Sensors
  • Brake Fluid Sensors
  • Distribution Ignition Pickups
  • EGR Valves
  • Camshaft Position Sensors
  • EVAP Purge Flow Sensors
  • Fuel Level Sensors
  • Humidity Sensors
  • HVAC Sun Sensors
  • Ignition Coils
  • Ignition Lock Cylinders
  • MAP Sensors
  • MAF Sensors
  • Neutral Safety Switches/Automatic Trans Gear Position Sensors
  • Oil Level Sensors
  • Power Steering Pressure Sensors
  • Throttle Position Sensors
  • VVT Adjuster Magnets
  • VVT Oil Control Valves
  • VVT Solenoids

“The addition of these new part numbers demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our customers with a full line of professional-grade vehicle electronics and engine management products,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, VP of sales and marketing with Wells Vehicle Electronics.

For more information on the new part numbers launched in April, visit WVE’s online catalog at http://wvebrand.com/parts.

