 Women at the Wheel Podcast, Ep. 5: Sensata’s Jacki Lutz
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Women at the Wheel Podcast, Ep. 5: Sensata’s Jacki Lutz

on

Big Mouths in The Bay - How Talking Will Help You Fix Cars

on

Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden

on

What Is A 20 Group – And Why Should You Care?
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Wheel Speed Sensors (VIDEO) Video
play

Wheel Speed Sensors (VIDEO)

Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road Video
play

Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Podcasts

Women at the Wheel Podcast, Ep. 5: Sensata’s Jacki Lutz

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Lutz is global head of Communications, Training and E-Commerce, Aftermarket for Sensata Technologies.
Advertisement

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversation with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.  

Advertisement

In this month’s episode, AMN Editor Amy Antenora sits down with 2021 Women at the Wheel honoree, Jacki Lutz, global head of Communications, Training and E-Commerce, Aftermarket, Sensata Technologies. 

If you are an automotive aftermarket professional and you spend any amount of time at industry events or on LinkedIn, you’ve most likely seen Jacki speaking at an industry event or online posting a video encouraging you to act. This is in fact, her strong suit, and her mission – getting involved and inspiring others to do so as well. Her list of volunteer efforts is impressive. Jacki gives her time and has taken on leadership positions in such industry organizations as the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), Women in Auto Care, the Automotive Communications Council, and others. When asked how she finds the time and the courage to join in, her thought process is down-to-earth.

Advertisement

“It starts with raising your hand,” Lutz said. “If there is an effort that you find interesting and that speaks to you, you’re going to add value. Everybody around that table adds value and you do deserve a seat at that table. … I think you’d be really surprised at how easily they will accept you. They always want people who are wanting to be passionate about what they’re passionate about. And then, it’s just about watching for a little while sitting back. … Watch how things are going, see where their biggest needs are, see where the weaknesses are, see what their challenges are and then, see if you have experience that you can lend, start speaking out that value. You have the value.”

Advertisement

In the episode, Amy and Jacki chat about the following topics:

01:06 A brief history of her career, so far

02:58 How Jacki always has time to serve

05:46 How to find the right opportunities to pitch in

08:36 Getting by giving: The benefits of volunteering one’s time

09:41 Does work-life balance exist?

13:02 A little bit about life on a farm from someone who says she is NOT a farmer

14:17 How and why Jacki became a TIA certified instructor

16:02 Most memorable career advice

AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media introduced the third-annual class of Women at the Wheel honorees in May 2022. Each year since 2020, the May issue of AMN magazine has profiled female leaders from around the automotive aftermarket, showcasing the many accomplishments of these hard-working women, who often go unrecognized.

Advertisement

To learn more about the program and all the AMN Women at the Wheel honorees, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: How (And Why) Your Internal Computer Should Be Rebooted

Podcasts: Training Needs Change But Need For Training Doesn’t

Podcasts: Desire To Make A Difference Creates Dynamic Developments

Podcasts: Appealing To Industry To Answer AAPEX Travel Prayers

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService