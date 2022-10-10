 Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

Uncategorized

on

Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden

on

What Do You Need to Know About Motor Oil?

on

ShopOwner's November Issue Now Available For Free Download

on

Autel Sponsors Garage Gurus Scholarship Program
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Recommending Tensioners (VIDEO) Video
play

Recommending Tensioners (VIDEO)

Auto Pros Continue Visit To Quarter Mile Muscle Video

Auto Pros Continue Visit To Quarter Mile Muscle

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Uncategorized

Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Golden says, in a way, she grew up in the industry because her father was a technician himself.
Advertisement

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversation with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.  

Advertisement

In this month’s episode, AMN Multimedia Senior Editor Nadine Battah sits down with Angela Golden, senior marketing manager, repair and cross Brands, First Brands Group, LLC. Golden was named a Women at the Wheel honoree in 2020.

Golden says, in a way, she grew up in the industry because her father was a technician himself. Golden initially started her career in the aftermarket as an assistant marketing manager for NGK Spark Plugs.

“My dad was a technician his whole life. I grew up in shops, I was always around cars and racing,” Golden said. “Eons later, I just so happened to end up working in the industry myself as assistant marketing manager for NGK Spark Plugs.”

Advertisement

In the episode, Nadine and Angela also explore the following topics:

1:12 – Skillsets: Golden believes are the most important to have to excel in a career in the aftermarket today

1:46 – Tips: Golden wishes somebody had informed her about the industry earlier in her career

3:11 – Golden’s first mentor in the industry who had an impact on her career 

4:19 – How being involved with YANG has helped further Golden’s career 

5:35 – How Golden gets prepared for challenging events in her professional career 

6:09 – Golden’s proudest accomplishments in her career thus far 

AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media introduced the third-annual class of Women at the Wheel honorees in May 2022. Each year since 2020, the May issue of AMN magazine has profiled female leaders from around the automotive aftermarket, showcasing the many accomplishments of these hard-working women, who often go unrecognized.

Advertisement

To learn more about the program and all of the AMN Women at the Wheel honorees, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Uncategorized: How Accurate Are Reviews?

News: Check Out The December Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Uncategorized: Transmission Line Replacement

Uncategorized: VIDEO: AAPEX 2016 Insights

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService