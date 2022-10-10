Women at the Wheel Ep. 4: First Brands Group’s Angela Golden

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversation with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.

In this month’s episode, AMN Multimedia Senior Editor Nadine Battah sits down with Angela Golden, senior marketing manager, repair and cross Brands, First Brands Group, LLC. Golden was named a Women at the Wheel honoree in 2020. Golden says, in a way, she grew up in the industry because her father was a technician himself. Golden initially started her career in the aftermarket as an assistant marketing manager for NGK Spark Plugs. “My dad was a technician his whole life. I grew up in shops, I was always around cars and racing,” Golden said. “Eons later, I just so happened to end up working in the industry myself as assistant marketing manager for NGK Spark Plugs.”

In the episode, Nadine and Angela also explore the following topics: 1:12 – Skillsets: Golden believes are the most important to have to excel in a career in the aftermarket today 1:46 – Tips: Golden wishes somebody had informed her about the industry earlier in her career 3:11 – Golden’s first mentor in the industry who had an impact on her career 4:19 – How being involved with YANG has helped further Golden’s career 5:35 – How Golden gets prepared for challenging events in her professional career 6:09 – Golden’s proudest accomplishments in her career thus far AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media introduced the third-annual class of Women at the Wheel honorees in May 2022. Each year since 2020, the May issue of AMN magazine has profiled female leaders from around the automotive aftermarket, showcasing the many accomplishments of these hard-working women, who often go unrecognized.

