Westar Industries, a Columbia, Maryland-based supplier of aftermarket engine and transmission mounts and air-suspension components, recently announced the release of 58 new engine and transmission mounts.

These newly released items are all in stock and ready for immediate shipment.

The 58 items serve more than 30,569,261 registered vehicles currently in operation, according to the company.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.westarparts.com.