 VW Passat/Golf, Audi A3 Transmission Oil Change Procedures
VW Passat/Golf, Audi A3 Transmission Oil Change Procedures

Products

VW Passat/Golf, Audi A3 Transmission Oil Change Procedures

6-speed DSG DQ250 transmission VW PASSAT / Golf VI / Golf VII / Audi A3 | EXPERT-KITS+ V10-86-0005
Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Your customers may not realize what maintenance the 6-speed DSG DQ250 transmission in their VW or Audi vehicle requires. Besides the transmission maintenance recommended by the vehicle manufacturer, including oil and filter changes every 5 years or after 35,000 miles, there are also some weak points that frequently force vehicles with this transmission into the repair facility.

Click Here to Read More
One of these problems is leakage and oil loss at the lower part of the transmission oil pan, caused partially by a defective oil pan gasket, but also by corrosion on the oil pan itself. Another issue is defective mechatronic units, which can lead to massive shifting problems and even total transmission failure. In this case, the vehicle manufacturer only offers to replace the complete and very expensive mechatronic unit. However, it is often sufficient to replace the control board.

Watch Video Here

In this video, VAICO experts explain the service requirements of a 2012 VW Passat 2.0L TDI, going into detail on three components of the transmission. Using 6-speed DSG DQ250 transmission VW PASSAT / Golf VI / Golf VII / Audi A3 | EXPERT-KITS+ V10-86-0005 kit, they change a rusty oil pan, show a quick transmission oil change and highlight the removal and installation of the mechatronics. Here they change the control board and renew the seals on the electronics plug. They also replace the combined oil temperature and speed sensor located under the mechatronics.

VAICO’s various EXPERT KITS+, depending on the desired scope of repair and service, contain all the necessary spare parts for changing the transmission oil, flushing the transmission, replacing the oil pan or changing the control board in only one box.

For more information about Expert Kits+ visit Vierol AG.

