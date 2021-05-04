VIDEO: Your Customers’ Cars Need Regular Attention

You know the old expression “Good things come to those who wait?” When it comes to your customers’ cars today, following that advice is a bad idea.

We’re living in the new normal, and changes that have come over the past year will leave an enduring mark on how consumers behave and do business. Shop owners, too, need to adapt, because the old way of providing service, engaging with customers, and nurturing loyalty is going the way of the wheel bubble balancer.

Remember when your customers used to come in on their own for oil changes and routine maintenance? Even if they came in kicking and screaming over a squeaking noise or mush brake pedal, yet acted as if the car just starting acting that way, they tended to recognize when their car needed attention.

Lately though, you’re faced with a driving community that’s no longer driving as much (let’s be honest – they’re now getting three weeks to the gallon ), whose priorities have been supplanted by other more pressing concerns, and whose budget-tightening in the wake of record unemployment has lengthened the time between even regular service visits. To continue to thrive, your business can no longer be reactive; it has to be proactive. How? Never miss an opportunity to bring in a vehicle. Give vehicle owners a heads-up to things going on with their cars that don’t necessarily make a noise or give and odd vibration. Remind them that their ride might be getting up there in age and needs more tender loving care as a result. You may already be doing some of this – after all, what’s an oil-change window sticker if not an in-your-face reminder for a future appointment? But by digging down into how drivers’ behavior is changing, you can take charge of the customer experience and do more to keep your service bays full.