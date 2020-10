Your customers are the lifeblood of your business – what are the things shop owners can do to ensure that they keep coming back?

Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach says the first thing to do is to simply call your customer to thank them for their business and ask them if the service was done right.

Your best customer is your current customer – save time searching for new ones by spending time keeping the old ones. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.