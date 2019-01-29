Original Video/Oil
VIDEO: Hydrodynamic Lubrication In Engines

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses how an oil filter can change the lubrication in the crankshaft or camshaft bearing surfaces. Sponsored by MAHLE.

