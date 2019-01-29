VIDEO: Hydrodynamic Lubrication In Engines
Andrew Markel discusses how an oil filter can change the lubrication in the crankshaft or camshaft bearing surfaces. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Hydrodynamic Lubrication In Engines
VIDEO: Internal Hose Degradation From Coolant
VIDEO: More Plastic Underhood Components On Modern Vehicles?
VIDEO: Installing Spring-Type Hose Clamps
Andrew Markel discusses how an oil filter can change the lubrication in the crankshaft or camshaft bearing surfaces. Sponsored by MAHLE.