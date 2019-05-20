VIDEO: Fuel Pump Module Diagnosis
Andrew Markel discusses how to diagnose a fuel pump, and the importance of replacing the entire module if the pump is failing. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
