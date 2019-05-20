Original Video/Fuel Pump
VIDEO: Fuel Pump Module Diagnosis

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel, Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine.

Andrew Markel discusses how to diagnose a fuel pump, and the importance of replacing the entire module if the pump is failing. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

