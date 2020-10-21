Connect with us
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

 

The issue might not be the starter or battery, it might be the fuel pump. This video is sponsored by Carter.
One of the most challenging conditions to diagnose is an extended crank condition. The issue might not be the starter or battery, it might be the fuel pump. If the fuel system is not keeping fuel pressure after the vehicle is turned off, it can cause a long or extended crank condition. In this video, Andrew Markel covers all the components that need inspection to cure the problem. This video is sponsored by Carter.

