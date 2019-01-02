VIDEO: The Role Of Dispersants In Engine Oil
Andrew Markel discusses the formation of carbon during the combustion process, and how the proper engine oil can prevent sludging in the engine. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
