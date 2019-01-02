Original Video/Engine
VIDEO: The Role Of Dispersants In Engine Oil

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses the formation of carbon during the combustion process, and how the proper engine oil can prevent sludging in the engine. Sponsored by MAHLE.

