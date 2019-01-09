Original Video/Intercooler
VIDEO: Moisture Inside The Intercooler: Normal Or Abnormal?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses how moisture can accumulate inside of the intercooler as the turbocharger operates, including normal and abnormal conditions. Sponsored by MAHLE.

