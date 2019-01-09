VIDEO: Moisture Inside The Intercooler: Normal Or Abnormal?
Andrew Markel discusses how moisture can accumulate inside of the intercooler as the turbocharger operates, including normal and abnormal conditions. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
