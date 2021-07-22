Video: Digital Inspections – The Key to Communicating

Digital inspections are a powerful customer service tool for your shop. But as they say, with great power comes great responsibility – and that power can be cut short if it’s not used properly in conjunction with customer communication.
Digital Inspections allow you to send detailed information to your customers about what their vehicle needs now and prepare them for future needs.
You can easily document the vehicle’s condition, highlight damaged components and point out potential safety issues. But simply DOING the inspection does no one any good if you don’t share your findings.
If you tell them when they drop their car off that they will be receiving a digital inspection for them to review, they will need to be prepared to look at it and approve the services that are needed.
Let your customers know that they will most likely receive their digital inspection via SMS text messaging. Don’t forget to give them the number from which you’ll send the digital inspection, so that they can save it and be ready to respond ASAP.
Notify customers ahead of time that they will likely receive photos, videos, notes and recommendations within the digital inspection link for a more personalized and detailed way of communicating.
Digital inspections provide your customers with full transparency to their services or repairs needed. Communicating this to your customers in advance is key and will add tremendous amount of trust between them and your shop.
Giving your potential customers a reason to trust your shop before work is performed is, know in in my opinion, one of the most critical components to attracting them to your shop and maintaining your current relationships.
If you’ve already used digital inspections with previous customers, ask one of your clients for a testimonial that includes their experience with your shops process and how they trust your shop because of the process. Not only will this add credibility, but it will give your prospects feedback from a point of view that they can personally relate to.
Get the picture?
This video is sponsored by BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY.