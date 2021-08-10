VIDEO: Defining Your Best Customer

All money is some form of green but not all money is good! Some dollars make you work harder for them than others. And all people are some form of customer – but are they the ones you want?

Click Here to Read More

We’ve all experienced it at some time or another – we’ve taken on a work we knew we shouldn’t. It might be the car or the customer. And even though we knew inside we shouldn’t, we did anyway. As a result, we get saddled with one job too many at best and, at worst, one job we can’t complete properly and has sucked the morale of the shop way down.

How do you avoid – or at least minimize – a challenge like this?

You take the time to define your target market, also known as finding your best customer.

Knowing what your prime customer looks like will go a long way toward overall satisfaction both at your shop and with your customer. So where do you start?