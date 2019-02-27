VIDEO: Module Communication Codes? Check The Alternator
Andrew Markel talks about AC voltage and what to test for when module communication codes appear while a vehicle is on the road. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
