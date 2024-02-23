 USPS to Buy Six Canoo EVs

EV Bizz

USPS to Buy Six Canoo EVs

The Postal Service will take delivery of six right-hand drive versions of Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190 in Q1 2024.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Canoo announced the U.S. Postal Service will purchase six battery-electric Canoo vehicles. The Postal Service will take delivery of these six right-hand drive versions of the LDV 190 in Q1 2024. This electrification effort is part of the USPS’s $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the organization’s processing, transportation and delivery networks, the company said.

“The multi-purpose platform with steer-by-wire technology and a unique low-profile suspension system allows for a readily configurable right-hand drive system while maintaining desired roll and ride stability,” Tony Aquila, investor, executive chairman, and CEO of Canoo, said.

EV Bizz

Global EV Sales Expected to Triple in 2024

Americans are expected to buy close to 1.3 million electric vehicles this year, or 10% of global sales.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, global EV sales are expected to hit almost 12 million units in 2024. A Statista survey showed global EV sales have tripled since 2020, rising from 3.1 million to 10.64 million sold vehicles. In 2021 alone, sales surged by 107% year-over-year, followed by a 55% growth in 2022. After a 3% increase last year, the annual EV sales growth rate is expected to triple and hit 10% in 2024, resulting in almost 12 million new EVs on the road.

Kelley Blue Book: Americans Bought Nearly 1.2 Million EVs in 2023

EVs represent the fastest-growing car sales category, holding a 7.6% share of the total U.S. vehicle market in 2023, Kelly Blue Book reports.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Accelera, Daimler & PACCAR Chose Battery Cell Production Site

The joint ventur, focuses on lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Deloitte: Electrification Momentum in US Slows

The report showed a rise in U.S. consumer interest in ICE vehicles, due to affordability and range anxiety, among other factors.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

EV Cooling Systems

The large batteries that EVs carry need to be maintained within a specific temperature range for optimal performance.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
LeapCharger Unveils Home Solutions for EV Charging

This marks the company’s entry into the retail market.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
China’s BYD Overtakes Tesla in EV Sales in Final Months of 2023

Both BYD and Tesla reported record sales of EVs in the last three months of 2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers