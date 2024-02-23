USPS to Buy Six Canoo EVs

Canoo announced the U.S. Postal Service will purchase six battery-electric Canoo vehicles. The Postal Service will take delivery of these six right-hand drive versions of the LDV 190 in Q1 2024. This electrification effort is part of the USPS’s $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the organization’s processing, transportation and delivery networks, the company said.

“The multi-purpose platform with steer-by-wire technology and a unique low-profile suspension system allows for a readily configurable right-hand drive system while maintaining desired roll and ride stability,” Tony Aquila, investor, executive chairman, and CEO of Canoo, said.