Federated Member Vaca Valley Auto Parts Celebrates 45th Anniversary

Federated member Vaca Valley Auto Parts of Fairfield, California, is celebrating its 45th anniversary. A family business, Vaca Valley is owned and operated by Jack Martin, his wife Evelyn and their son Trevor.

“We want to congratulate the Martins and the entire Vaca Valley staff on their 45th anniversary,” said Rusty Bishop, CEO of Federated Auto Parts. “The Martin family truly exhibits all the traits that make Federated members so special. They are hard-working, knowledgeable, provide great customer service, give back to community and are always willing to share their expertise with the entire Federated membership. We wish them many more years of great success.”

In celebration of its 45th anniversary, Vaca Valley has been conducting sales promotions for its customers. Some of the participating vendors that have partnered with Vaca Valley include: Aisin, Akebono, Dayco, Deka/East Penn, Dorman, KYB, Premium Guard and Raybestos. All the promotions have featured a special 45th anniversary theme.

Formed in 1974, Vaca Valley was originally owned by Jack Martin, Richard Black and Will Suter. Jack and Evelyn Martin purchased the remaining shares in 1975 and in 2002, Vaca Valley aligned with Federated. The Martin’s son Trevor currently serves as the company’s president. Vaca Valley Auto Parts began with five employees working out of a 4,800-square-foot building with one delivery vehicle. Today, headquartered in a 30,000-square-foot building, more than 30 employees and a large fleet of delivery vehicles continue to serve Solano County.

“We want to thank all of our employees throughout the years for their dedication and hard work in helping make Vaca Valley the company it is today,” said Trevor Martin. “We especially want to thank our customers. We have some of the most loyal customers in the aftermarket and I can’t thank them enough for the trust they put in Vaca Valley day in and day out.”