 Toyota Adopts Tesla Charging Standard For Future EVs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Toyota Adopts Tesla Charging Standard For Future EVs

With NACS, customers will have access to more charging options, especially DC fast chargers, says Toyota.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Reportedly, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has announced it reached an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) on its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) beginning in 2025. In line with Toyota’s vehicle electrification strategy that offers a plethora of options for electrified powertrains, Toyota and Lexus said customers will have convenient access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Related Articles

Toyota said it will incorporate the NACS ports into certain Toyota and Lexus BEVs starting in 2025, including the all-new, three-row, battery-electric Toyota SUV that will be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK). Additionally, customers owning or leasing applicable Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) will be offered access to an adapter to enable NACS charging starting in 2025.

Currently, through the Toyota and Lexus apps, Toyota said customers have access to an extensive charging network, comprising over 84,000 charging ports in North America, including Level 2 and DC fast chargers. With NACS, the company said customers will have access to more charging options, especially DC fast chargers, allowing greater confidence to travel to even more destinations.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Autel Energy Releases MaxiCharger DC HiPower in U.S.

The MaxiCharger DC HiPower starts at 320 kW and can be expanded up to 640 kW by adding power modules.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Autel Energy has announced the official launch of its latest innovation, the MaxiCharger DC HiPower, now available for customers across the United States. Autel says this charging product sets new industry benchmarks by delivering a remarkable maximum power of 640kW for fast charging needs, making it one of the fastest and most efficient charging solutions for electric vehicles on the market today.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
SEMA 2023 to Explore Future Vehicle Propulsion

The new EV & Future Propulsion area at SEMA will include over 75 vehicles highlighting the future of automotive innovation.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
BMW, Ford & Honda to Create Company Focused on EV Grid

ChargeScape aims to create a single, cost-effective platform connecting electric utilities, automakers and EV customers.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Sensata Introduces Bidirectional Contactors for EV Charging

The new contactors are for high-power applications like energy storage systems, DC fast charging and HD vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Hyundai & Kia Hybrid Drivetrain

The Hyundai hybrid system has a motor control unit (MCU) and hybrid control unit (HCU).

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Battery Management Means Knowing How It Ages

The battery may be fully charged, but you also need to measure how low the voltages go while the engine is cranking.

By Andrew Markel
Flash, Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging in the U.S.

Qmerit’s maintenance network will provide Flash with a single source for maintenance across its charging locations.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Report: U.S. EV Investments Rapidly Increasing

Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing grew by a reported $92.3 billion over the past 12 months.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

The study also found that 58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated by environmental concerns.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers