Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

Replacing a lift support is a straightforward job. Only basic hand tools are required. You should use the buddy system.

Before removing the old lift supports, examine any hardware provided to determine which components need to be reused. If possible, have someone hold the hatch hood trunk or rear window open while you are replacing the lift support. Prop rods can fail suddenly when the struts are removed or installed. The new lift support must be installed in the same position and orientation as the old one which was removed unless otherwise instructed. Be careful to not nick or scratch the black nitride rod.