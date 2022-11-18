 The Evolution of Training - Hybrids and Alternative Fuels
Podcasts

The Evolution of Training – Hybrids and Alternative Fuels

The newest generation of vehicles has made training trickier than ever. This podcast is presented by Advance Professional.
Doug Kaufman

on

Have you ever felt that someone knew more about a topic than you? In this industry, you’re not alone. For well over 100 years vehicle technology has been advancing, and when it comes to servicing vehicles, someone somewhere likely has been doing it longer than you have.

But with the newest generation of hybrid and electric as well as alternative fuels and ADAS, the educational playing field may be such that we’re ALL on the same level.

While some of this terminology used in today’s shop is already causing fear about tomorrow, these topics are already a significant part of the world of a trainer.

In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Rob Morrell, director of Training of WorldPac Technical Institute and Isaac Rodell, program manager for alternative fuels with WTI, explain the training beliefs and realities faced by today’s shop owners, service advisors and technicians.

Shop Owner Solutions is presented by CTI WTI, the Carquest and Worldpac Training Institutes. CTI WTI offers world-class technical and business management training for automotive service professionals. To learn more visit my.advance.pro/shoptraining.

This podcast is presented by Adv

