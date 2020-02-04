Streamlight Launches Strion Switchblade

Streamlight, Inc., a provider of high-performance lighting, has introduced the Strion Switchblade, a compact and extremely powerful 500-lumen area light with a double-sided light bar that rotates 180 degrees to offer three lighting modes: area lighting, color matching and UV lighting. The new light, the latest addition to the Strion family of lights, uses a lithium ion battery that can be easily replaced and recharged via USB or any Strion charger, including the Piggy Back charger to work harder for longer.

The Strion Switchblade features an articulating blade that includes ­­­­cool white LEDs for bright area illumination; High Color Rendering Index (CRI) LEDs with Streamlight’s proprietary Color-Rite Technology to better see the color spectrum; and a UV LED for leak detection.

“The Strion Switchblade is five lights in one: a drop light, a hands-free light, a bright white light, a UV light and a color-matching light,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight vice president, sales and marketing. “Automotive, industrial and other professionals will use this light for ultra-bright illumination when performing diagnostic and repair jobs; color matching in detailing and painting applications; as well as leak detection.”

The new light can stand on its tail end with the light bar in any position. The Strion Switchblade’s weighted base includes magnets for attaching the flashlight to metal surfaces for task-specific lighting. Multiple hook options are also included for hanging in a variety of spaces.

The Strion Switchblade uses cool white LEDs to deliver 500 lumens of bright white light; 90 CRI color matching LEDs that offer 400 lumens; and a UV LED that provides 500mW. Run times are 300 hours on both the cool white and 90 CRI LED settings, and 5 hours on the UV LED setting.