TechShop Reveal: Streamlight Stinger Color-Rite Flashlight

TechShop Reveal provides a 360 product video highlighting the industry's latest innovations.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Streamlight has introduced the all-new Stinger Color-Rite rechargeable flashlight. Designed and developed to enhance visualization in low-light conditions, the Stinger Color-Rite features Streamlight’s Color-Rite Technology, which allows technicians to differentiate between colors in dark environments.

The light specifically uses a High-Color Rendering Index (90 CRI) LED, allowing technicians to see the color spectrum as they would in natural light. Applications include matching and identifying colors, identifying defects, distinguishing colors, and reducing glare when working in tight spaces.

For more information, visit streamlight.com.

As a professional service advisor, you're often the most influential person guiding a customer's decision. Your customers view you as the expert and are there, because they trust you. If you suggest using a low-cost part, they will likely choose that. If you suggest a quality aftermarket brand, they will most often choose that.

