Connect with us

News

Steck Tools’ Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access

Configure up to three shelves/mesh baskets vertically or flip to dual-sided access, and add hooks to hang components.
Advertisement
 

on

Steck Tools’ Pro Folding Parts Cart (P/N 35950) is a versatile parts cart featuring a unique folding mast to allow dual-side parts access.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Locking pin fasteners allow shops and technicians to configure up to three shelves/mesh baskets vertically or flip to dual-sided access, add mesh baskets as well as cart hooks to hang bumpers, hoods or other components.

Additional features include 4-in. polyurethane casters, telescopic legs (29.7-in. to 45.7-in.) and a 396-lb. capacity.

For more info: steckmfg.com

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Steck Tools' Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access

on

Federated's Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

on

WIX Filters Introduced 380 New Parts In 2019

on

Rislone Oil Additive Improves Engine Performance
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Diagnostics: Tech Tip: TPMS Relearn Procedures

News: Federated’s Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

News: WIX Filters Introduced 380 New Parts In 2019

News: Steck Tools’ Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access

News: Rislone Oil Additive Improves Engine Performance

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect