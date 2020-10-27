Connect with us

Products

Sonic Offers New Accountability Solutions

Laser etching is also an ideal option for anyone looking to put their personal touch on their tools, like their initials or name, up to six characters.
Advertisement
 

on

Sonic Tools is consistently finding new ways to innovate the tool industry, the company said.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Their Sonic Foam System is designed to maximize accountability, efficiency and tool control in the workplace. Now, Sonic is offering in-house laser tool etching to further enhance a technician’s tool control.

Sonic’s laser etching services are perfect for serialization of tools to mitigate accountability issues if and when multiple technicians are working out of the same toolboxes. Laser etching is also an ideal option for anyone looking to put their personal touch on their tools, like their initials or name, up to six characters.

Penske Automotive uses laser etching to serialize each tool, so each technician’s toolbox is different, while keeping standardization top of mind.

Sonic also adds a warranty QR badge on every toolbox, providing technicians access to the company’s 24-hour lifetime warranty whenever needed. The code directs users to Sonic’s warranty page, where they can enter their warranty claim and Sonic will get a replacement tool with the same identification marks shipped within 24 hours.

For more info: https://sonictoolsusa.com/

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Limit Contamination with New Pig Cleaning Wipes

Products: BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

Products: Bosch Launches New ADAS And Body Electronics Catalog

Products: Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles

Advertisement

on

Sonic Offers New Accountability Solutions

on

California Pony Cars Mustang Timing Chain Cover

on

Lucas Oil Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner

on

Hot Shot’s Secret Blue Diamond G56 Severe-Duty Transmission Fluid
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Featured: Shop Safety: An Ongoing Concern

Products: Sonic Offers New Accountability Solutions

Products: California Pony Cars Mustang Timing Chain Cover

Products: Lucas Oil Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Blue Diamond G56 Severe-Duty Transmission Fluid

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect