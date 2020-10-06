Connect with us

SK’s Flex Head Ratchet Offers Strength, Flexibility And Precision

The LP90’s thinner profile head allows easy access in the tightest spaces while the sealed head design reduces potential for internal contaminants.
SK introduces the latest addition to the LP90 series: the LP90 1/2-in. Drive 24-in. Flex Head. SK’s innovative 90-tooth ratchet mechanism has a 4° arc swing providing ultimate access and precision to engage fasteners.

The LP90 ratchet series has expanded to include long handles, which provide added leverage for stubborn bolts and flexheads to allow easier access to tricky angles.

Backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

For more information, visit sktools.com.

