Shop Veterans Share Secrets to Keep Business Plans Afloat

When the air horn sounds and the ship starts slowly pulling away from the dock, do you head to the buffet, or do you sit up and pay attention? If you’ve ever been on a cruise you know that one of the first and most important activities is the muster drill, where you locate your life vest and rescue boat, even while the ship is in calm waters.
Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner magazine, looks for rough seas and icebergs dead ahead with his guests on this episode of Shop Owner Solutions. Joining Doug are Vic Tarasik, from Shop Owner Coach; Greg Buckley from Buckley’s Auto Care in Wilmington, DE; and Murray Voth from RPM Training.