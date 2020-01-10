Ritchie Adds To Yellow Jacket Line

Ritchie Engineering Company, Inc., manufacturer of YELLOW JACKET products, introduces the Adjustable Temperature Probe Strap.
For use with P51Titan and ManTooth families of digital manifolds, this thermistor-style Adjustable Temperature Probe Strap (67031) allows the user to accurately measure temperatures from -40° F to 266° F (-40° C to 130° C) on pipes as large as 6 in. in diameter.
With a 6-ft. cable length, the adjustable temperature probe’s far reach can provide measurements for a plethora of applications.
Made in the USA and backed by a one-year warranty.
For more information, call 952-943-1333 or visit yellowjacket.com.