Connect with us

News

Ritchie Adds To Yellow Jacket Line

With a 6-ft. cable, the adjustable temperature probe’s far reach can provide measurements for a plethora of applications.
Advertisement
 

on

Ritchie Engineering Company, Inc., manufacturer of YELLOW JACKET products, introduces the Adjustable Temperature Probe Strap.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For use with P51Titan and ManTooth families of digital manifolds, this thermistor-style Adjustable Temperature Probe Strap (67031) allows the user to accurately measure temperatures from -40° F to 266° F (-40° C to 130° C) on pipes as large as 6 in. in diameter.

With a 6-ft. cable length, the adjustable temperature probe’s far reach can provide measurements for a plethora of applications. 

Made in the USA and backed by a one-year warranty.

For more information, call 952-943-1333 or visit yellowjacket.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Ritchie Adds To Yellow Jacket Line

on

Centric Parts Awarded For Outstanding Service Levels

on

Lucas Oil Products Extends And Expands Partnership With PBR

on

Christian Brothers Automotive Extends Customer Warranty
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Centric Parts Awarded For Outstanding Service Levels

News: Lucas Oil Products Extends And Expands Partnership With PBR

News: Christian Brothers Automotive Extends Customer Warranty

News: IPA Offers Cleaning Kit For Multiple Uses

News: Ritchie Adds To Yellow Jacket Line

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect
Newsletter Signup