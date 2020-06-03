Rein Introduces Water Pump Kit For Audi, VW Models

CRP Automotive is now offering a new Rein Water Pump Kit (P/N WPU0016) for popular Audi and Volkswagen vehicles from 2008-2018. This new kit features an upgraded thermostat gasket designed to resist swelling and an aluminum thermostat housing that is more resistant to cracking and breaking than the original plastic housing, a common service issue on 2-liter TSI gasoline engines.

