Rein Introduces Water Pump Kit For Audi, VW Models

CRP Automotive is now offering a new Rein Water Pump Kit (P/N WPU0016) for popular Audi and Volkswagen vehicles from 2008-2018. This new kit features an upgraded thermostat gasket designed to resist swelling and an aluminum thermostat housing that is more resistant to cracking and breaking than the original plastic housing, a common service issue on 2-liter TSI gasoline engines.
Engineered to avoid comebacks and provide a long service life, this kit includes an OE belt and all hardware necessary to reseal the assembly to the engine. All parts assembled and pressure tested in the USA. More information is available at: www.CRPAutomotive.com.