Red Kap Offers Men’s Wrinkle-Resistant Pant

The strong and durable twill fabric has superior soil-release and color-retention capabilities, so you won’t be spending time working out stains.
You won’t have to worry about replacing your Dura-Kap Industrial Pants any time soon. According to RedKap, the strong and durable twill fabric has superior soil-release and color-retention capabilities, so you won’t be spending any time working out stains or figuring out what wash cycle is right, either.

These easy-care pants are wrinkle resistant, so minimum pressing or ironing is required. They feature a heavy-duty brass ratcheting zipper and button closure, with two slack-style front pockets, two set-in hip pockets, left has button closure, darts over hip pockets for better fit.

They are available in white, black, brown, charcoal, khaki, navy and spruce green.

For more info: redkap.com.

