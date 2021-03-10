Connect with us

ProClean Surface Disinfectant Kills Coronavirus

It can save time and improve health and safety conditions in a wide range of applications.
Madison Chemical introduces ProClean Surface Disinfectant (EPA #10324-85-110), a 1-step, ready-to-use surface sanitizer, disinfectant, and virucide for hard, non-porous and inanimate surfaces in various commercial, industrial and institutional settings.  

ProClean Surface Disinfectant is a one-step, ready-to-use, non-abrasive formula that cleans, disinfects and removes odors on hard, non-porous surfaces, leaving surfaces smelling clean and fresh. It can save time and improve health and safety conditions in a wide range of applications. Packaged in a range of sizes, from 12×1 quart cases up to 330-gallon totes.   

ProClean Surface Disinfectant kills the Human Coronavirus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and a variety of animal viruses specified on the EPA registered label.   

ProClean Surface Disinfectant appears on EPA List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (reference EPA registration #10324-85-110).  It contains no fragrances, bleach, harsh acids or phosphates, and is ideal for a range of industries and applications, including airports and aircraft, animal care/veterinary facilities, automobiles, offices, food and beverage processing, hospitals, healthcare, and medical facilities, restaurants, retail stores, schools and churches, industrial facilities including manufacturing, homes and more.  

For more info: www.madchem.com 

