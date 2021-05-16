Connect with us

Products

Permatex Introduces Color-Matching Bottles

Bottle color helps to identify threadlocker application strength.
Advertisement
 

on

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has unveiled a new color-matching packaging design for its popular line of threadlockers. The key component of the new design is the new color-matching bottle, which reflects the color and application strength of the threadlocking formula inside.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The goal of our new color-matching bottles is to ensure that users can easily select the right threadlocker for their job,” said Ashley Khan, Permatex marketing manager. “These color matching-bottles will align with the threadlocker strength and color inside the bottle. For example, if users are seeking a Red High-Permanent Strength solution, simply look for the red bottle, the blue bottle will now indicate Blue-Medium Strength.” 

Khan added, “And even though the bottles may have a new look, the threadlocker compound inside has not changed. It’s the same performance proven Permatex formulation that our customers have been using and trusting for years.”

Permatex has incorporated the new color-matching bottles for the following SKUs in its Red, Blue, and Orange threadlocker lines: High Strength Threadlocker Red 6ml, 10ml, 36ml, 50ml and 90ml; High Temperature Threadlocker Red 10ml; Cup/Core Threadlocker Red 36ml; Large Diameter Threadlocker Red 36ml; Permanent Strength Threadlocker Red 6ml and 10ml; and High Strength Removable Threadlocker Orange 5g Gel, 10ml and 36ml.  All of the Permatex Medium Strength Threadlocker Blue SKUs are already packaged in blue bottles.

For more information, visit: www.permatex.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Standard Motor Products Expands Turbocharger Product Line

Products: Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil

Products: US Motor Works Releases 6 New Water Pump Applications

Products: Champion Offers API FA-4 Diesel Oil For Fleets, Private-Label

Advertisement

on

Permatex Introduces Color-Matching Bottles

on

Clore PRO-LOGIX 12V 1.0A Battery Charger/Maintainer

on

MaXpeedingRods Revamps Turbo Offerings

on

Kaeser Announces New DC-HF Dessicant Dryers
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: SCCA Forms EV Advisory Committee

Products: Permatex Introduces Color-Matching Bottles

Featured: The Dealership: Friend or Foe?

Products: Clore PRO-LOGIX 12V 1.0A Battery Charger/Maintainer

News: May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Recommending The Right Lubricant

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Earn Customer Trust with Ideal Spark Plugs for GDI Engines

Sponsored Content

Turn to Delphi Technologies for Control Arms

Sponsored Content

Prevent Premature Jeep JK Part Wear with Ball Joint Upgrades
Connect
UnderhoodService