Permatex Expands High Temp Gasket Maker Range

Permatex has added four new, advanced high temperature gasket makers to its popular ULTRA, OPTIMUM, and The Right Stuff lines. The new gasket makers have been specially engineered to meet the technological advances in automotive design by withstanding the extremes of high thermal cycling experienced in today’s engines.
Eric Seibold, senior product and innovations manager at Permatex, made the introduction and noted, “The constant evolution of automotive design continues to increase the performance burden on automotive power plants. As a result, today’s engines are subject to a much higher range of thermal cycling, high temperatures, and vibration. At Permatex, we saw the need to develop an advanced line of gasket makers that could withstand extreme temperature changes and still provide a strong, durable, and reliable seal under these severe operating conditions.”
Permatex Red Gasket Makers can be used for a wide range of high temperature repairs and service applications on headers, exhaust manifolds, turbochargers, slip-fit exhaust parts and more. In addition to high temperature performance and resistance to oils and common shop fluids, theses OEM Specified gasket makers are also sensor safe, low odor and non-corrosive.
Permatex ULTRA Red withstands high temperatures up to 650° F (343° C) intermittent. It is available in a 3.35 oz. tube, 9.5 oz. Power Bead can, and 13 oz. cartridge.
Permatex OPTIMUM Red delivers maximum temperature performance up to 750° F (399° C) intermittent, offering the highest temperature range of the Red Gasket Maker line. It is available in a 3.35 oz. tube, 9.5 oz. Power Bead can and 13 oz. cartridge.
Permatex The Right Stuff Red One Minute and 90 Minute provide the fastest return to service while still maintaining a reliable and long lasting seal up to temperatures of 650° F (343° C) intermittent. With The Right Stuff Red One Minute, parts can be returned to service in one minute after application. It is available in a 3 oz. Power Can, 5 oz. and 10.1 oz. cartridges, and a 7.5 oz. Power Bead. The Right Stuff 90 Minute allows parts to be placed back into service only 90 minutes after application and offers the fastest return to service time available in a tube. It is available in a 3 oz. tube.
Permatex Marketing Manager Ashley Khan added, “The expansion of the Permatex Red Gasket Maker program fills a critical niche in our market. Our wide range of gasket makers allows professional technicians and DIY customers to easily identify the best gasket maker for the job. When a professional technician and or DIY customer needs high temperature performance, they can utilize our red gasket maker. Likewise, if high flexibility is required, we have an exceptional selection of black formulations to choose from that fill that need. When the specifications call for rigid and high torque applications, we’ve got them covered with Grey.”
For more info: www.permatex.com.