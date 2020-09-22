New UV Flashlight From Alert Stamping

Alert Stamping announces the company’s new UV flashlight.

The KUV365 UV Curing Light provides 365nm for faster curing time and allows for repositioning before UV hardening.

The KUV365 features an on/off switch with charge status indicator lights and a durable steel housing with a wrist strap.

Charge the light off-grid remotely with the 11000mAh Lithium Polymer Rechargeable Battery Pack (RBK11000) or charge with any USB port device (USB to micro cords included).

Also included with the light are two rechargeable Li-Ion batteries and a USB charging cradle with indicator light.

For more information, visit alertstamping.com.