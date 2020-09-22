Connect with us

Products

New UV Flashlight From Alert Stamping

The KUV365 UV Curing Light provides 365nm for faster curing time and allows for repositioning before UV hardening.
Advertisement
 

on

Alert Stamping announces the company’s new UV flashlight.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The KUV365 UV Curing Light provides 365nm for faster curing time and allows for repositioning before UV hardening.

The KUV365 features an on/off switch with charge status indicator lights and a durable steel housing with a wrist strap.

Charge the light off-grid remotely with the 11000mAh Lithium Polymer Rechargeable Battery Pack (RBK11000) or charge with any USB port device (USB to micro cords included).

Also included with the light are two rechargeable Li-Ion batteries and a USB charging cradle with indicator light.

For more information, visit alertstamping.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: New USMW Heavy Duty Water Pump Released

Products: Dorman Announces More Than 320 New Products

Products: Ken-Tool Introduces Air Boss Pneumatic Tool Series

Products: Eaton’s Vehicle Group Expands Remanufacturing Program

Advertisement

on

New UV Flashlight From Alert Stamping

on

OTC Introduces New Harmonic Balancer Puller Kit

on

Expanded Bulb Guide Features New Philips Lighting Solutions

on

Autel US Introduces Battery/Electrical System Diagnostics Tool
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: OTC Introduces New Harmonic Balancer Puller Kit

Products: Expanded Bulb Guide Features New Philips Lighting Solutions

Heating / Cooling: Active Grille Shutter Service

Emerging: Hyundai, KIA Develop GPS, Camera Connected Shift System

Products: Autel US Introduces Battery/Electrical System Diagnostics Tool

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect