New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

Kaeser’s new redesigned ASV, BSV, and CSV rotary screw vacuum packages offer capacities from 141 to 554 acfm at 99% vacuum. Featuring a completely new cabinet and air flow design, these 10-40 hp units offer exceptionally quiet operation in a compact footprint.



ASV, BSV and CSV models have wide-opening cabinet doors providing easy access to maintenance points. The full enclosure, TEFC motor, and gasketed doors with soundproofing make them a great central vacuum solution in high-dust environments. The new cooling air flow design features a dedicated cabinet fan and topside discharge for better oil cooling. Plus, it can be easily ducted to remove or recover waste heat while further reducing noise.

Vacuum packages now feature premium efficiency IE3 drive motors which use less energy and have lower losses compared with conventional motors. The standard Sigma Control 2 controller provides detailed operating and maintenance status information. Its Ethernet and other communications ports enable remote monitoring with notifications of service interruption and upcoming maintenance reminders. Sensors continuously monitor temperature and pressure as well as oil pressure and level.

“This redesign has integrated superior component layout and service access with excellent airflow characteristics for better cooling, reliability, and noise reduction,” said Product Manager Stephen Horne. “This product line has a solid performance history in a wide variety of applications including vacuum and thermoforming in packaging and plastics applications, hold-down for CNC routers (pod and spoiler board), a variety of evacuation/degassing operations, and even medical applications.” ASV, BSV and CSV units are easily adapted to NFPA 99C compliant systems for use in hospital installations.