Connect with us

Products

New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

These vacuum packages are specifically designed for reliability, efficiency and easy maintenance.
Advertisement
 

on

Kaeser’s completely redesigned rotary screw vacuum packages are specifically designed for reliability, efficiency and easy maintenance for central and dedicated vacuum systems in a wide range of applications.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Kaeser’s new redesigned ASV, BSV, and CSV rotary screw vacuum packages offer capacities from 141 to 554 acfm at 99% vacuum. Featuring a completely new cabinet and air flow design, these 10-40 hp units offer exceptionally quiet operation in a compact footprint.  
  
ASV, BSV and CSV models have wide-opening cabinet doors providing easy access to maintenance points. The full enclosure, TEFC motor, and gasketed doors with soundproofing make them a great central vacuum solution in high-dust environments. The new cooling air flow design features a dedicated cabinet fan and topside discharge for better oil cooling. Plus, it can be easily ducted to remove or recover waste heat while further reducing noise. 

Vacuum packages now feature premium efficiency IE3 drive motors which use less energy and have lower losses compared with conventional motors. The standard Sigma Control 2 controller provides detailed operating and maintenance status information. Its Ethernet and other communications ports enable remote monitoring with notifications of service interruption and upcoming maintenance reminders. Sensors continuously monitor temperature and pressure as well as oil pressure and level. 

“This redesign has integrated superior component layout and service access with excellent airflow characteristics for better cooling, reliability, and noise reduction,” said Product Manager Stephen Horne. “This product line has a solid performance history  in a wide variety of applications including vacuum and thermoforming in packaging and plastics applications, hold-down for CNC routers (pod and spoiler board), a variety of evacuation/degassing operations, and even medical applications.”  ASV, BSV and CSV units are easily adapted to NFPA 99C compliant systems for use in hospital installations. 

Advertisement

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/vacuum. For more information or to be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, please call (877) 417-3527. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Redline Detection High Pressure Diagnostic Leak Detection

Milwaukee Tool 1/2-in. Ext. Anvil Impact Wrench

Major Multi-Carline Software Release Available From Autologic

Electronic Specialties Introduces New EZ-Tach +Plus

Advertisement

on

New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

on

Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

on

Continental Introduces Two New TPMS Tools

on

The Hook By Power Probe Offers Diagnostics And Testing
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Fuel Pump Level Sender Operation

Products: Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

Products: New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

News: Interstate Batteries To Support Aligned In Hope

News: PPP Application Deadline Extended To August 8

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect