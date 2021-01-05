Connect with us

Milwaukee’s New High-Speed Ratchets Increase Productivity

With a compact head size and a recessed shift knob, the ratchets are designed to give users more access in tight spaces.
Milwaukee Tool introduces their new M12 FUEL High Speed Ratchets. The 1/4-in. and 3/8-in. ratchets deliver best-in-class productivity with 450 RPM and feature the fastest speeds in the industry for installing and removing fasteners, the company said.

As with all M12 FUEL products*, the new tools feature three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software — to deliver unmatched performance, durability and run-time. According to Milwaukee, the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers up to 35% faster speeds than other solutions on the market and 35 ft.-lbs., ensuring power that rivals pneumatic. The new ratchets can also be used manually without engaging the motor, allowing users to break loose and snug tight fasteners that require more torque.  

With a compact head size and a recessed shift knob, the ratchets are designed from the ground up to give users more access in tight spaces that other cordless and pneumatic ratchets can’t reach. A steel yoke housing and premium rubber overmold deliver superior durability to withstand shop and jobsite use.    

*M12 FUEL power tools are designed, engineered, and built to deliver extreme performance and productivity. All M12 FUEL products feature three Milwaukee-exclusive innovationsthe POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software. 

Specifications 

M12 FUEL 1/4-in. High Speed Ratchet (2566-22) 

Torque: 35 ft.-lbs.  
RPM: 450  
Length w/battery: 11.1-in.  
Weight w/ battery: 2.1 lbs. 
Includes M12 FUEL 1/4-in.High Speed Ratchet, (2) M12 REDLITHIUM CP 2.0 Battery Pack, Charger, and Carrying Case. 
Also available as bare tool (2566-20) 

M12 FUEL 3/8-in. High Speed Ratchet (2567-22) 

Torque: 35 ft.-lbs.  
RPM: 450  
Length w/battery: 11.1-in. 
Weight w/ battery: 2.1 lbs. 
Includes M12 FUEL 3/8-in. High Speed Ratchet, (2) M12 REDLITHIUM CP 2.0 Battery Pack, Charger, and Carrying Case. 
Also available as bare tool (2567-20) 

1/4-in and 3/8-in. High Speed Ratchet Protective Boot (49-16-2567) 

1/4-in High-Speed Ratchet Tall Shift Knob Assembly (49-06-2566) 

3/8-in. High Speed Ratchet Tall Shift Knob Assembly (49-09-2567) 

