Connect with us

Products

Milwaukee Releases Next-Generation ROVER Flood Light

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the second-generation M18 ROVER Dual Power Flood Light.
Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the second-generation M18 ROVER Dual Power Flood Light. With a 33% lumen increase over the original model, the new flood light is designed to fill large indoor and outdoor areas with 4,000 lumens of TRUEVIEW high-definition light output.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The ROVER Flood Light features three different lighting modes and easily lights up a workspace for up to 12 hours at a time. For all-day performance, users can utilize an AC port to power the flood light with a 120V extension cord. For maximum versatility, the light head rotates 120° to direct light in multiple orientations.

As part of the Milwaukee ROVER Flood Light family, this new light is built to go anywhere and withstand the toughest jobsite conditions. The compact size and integrated handle allow for easy transport or storage in bags, carts and job boxes. The light also features integrated keyholes for hanging on overhead surfaces. For maximum durability, the light is IP54-rated and built with an impact resistant lens to protect the LEDs.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: KBS Coatings Introduces Auto Fuel Tank Sealer Kit

Products: Bosch Introduces ADS 525X Diagnostic Scan Tool

Products: Sunex Offers Metric V-Groove Combination Wrench Set

Products: Useful Hanger From Lisle Keeps Your Creeper Off The Ground

Advertisement

on

Milwaukee Releases Next-Generation ROVER Flood Light

on

Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

on

LSI Chemical Introduces NanoRestore736

on

Matco Introduces Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Don’t Use ‘Some Tools’ To Install A Belt

News: Alliance Kicks Off 2020 Winter Shareholder Meeting

Video: VIDEO: Understanding Why Hoses Need To Be Replaced

Sponsored Content: Changing Maintenance Approach for Inactive Vehicles

Video: Hiring Millennials

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect