 Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System
Shop Owner
UnderhoodService

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System

Diagnosing High Failure Rates in OEM Electronic Throttle Bodies

Lisle Releases Glass Debris Cleaning Tool

Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart
Products

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System

The new PACKOUT Tool Tray provides users the ability to fully customize their storage.
Milwaukee Tool expands their PACKOUT Modular Storage System with the addition of a Tool Tray. This addition to PACKOUT provides users with a versatile and durable storage solution 

The PACKOUT Tool Tray features Stack or Store functionality, providing modular connectivity with any PACKOUT solution and storage within the Rolling Tool Chest, Rolling Tool Box, XL Tool Box, or the Large Tool Box. In addition, the Tool Tray has a customizable internal layout with Quick-Adjust Dividers, creating up to six separate storage compartments and allowing users to configure the layout that works for them. With a metal reinforced handle and a 25lb weight capacity, the tool tray can easily transport tools and materials around the jobsite, in transit, and in the shop. 

As part of the Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular Storage System, the new PACKOUT Tool Tray provides users the ability to fully customize their storage. With over 35 storage solutions, PACKOUT is the industry’s most comprehensive modular storage system. 

For more information visit https://www.milwaukeetool.com/Products/Storage-Solutions/PACKOUT.  

