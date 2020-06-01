Milwaukee Announces Impact Resistant Gloves

Milwaukee Tool enhances safety on the jobsite with the introduction of new Impact Resistant Gloves, all of which are equipped with back-of-finger reinforcement and back-of-hand protection and are ANSI/ISEA 138 impact-rated.
“In March of 2019, the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) set a new ANSI/ISEA 138 standard. Back-of-hand injuries are some of the most common hand injuries on the jobsite, so this standard was created to establish new performance requirements for hand protection that is designed to protect the knuckles and fingers from injury,” said Zach Richman, Senior Product Manager for Milwaukee Tool. “As jobsite safety is emphasized across the nation, it is crucial for users to have hand protection that is equipped with back-of-hand protection when working with heavy materials and equipment. However, higher performance ratings often lower glove dexterity, so understanding the application is critical when choosing a glove. To align with this initiative, all of our new gloves are equipped with enhanced TPR for protection to meet the ANSI/ISEA impact rating of 2 while still maintaining dexterity and mobility.”
Impact Demolition Gloves
A step up from Milwaukee’s current Demolition Gloves, the new Impact Demolition Gloves are built with an ARMORTEX reinforced padded palm for reinforced durability and longer life on the jobsite. Like our existing demolition gloves, they incorporate a breathable, lightweight back and a hook and loop closure.
Impact Cut Level Goatskin Gloves
For users who prefer a leather option, the Impact Cut Level Goatskin Gloves feature ANSI cut level 3 or ANSI cut level 5 ratings to help prevent injuries from sharp or abrasive materials. Made of soft top grain goatskin leather, these gloves have a reinforced palm for longer life, a keystone thumb for increased mobility, and a gunn cut for added comfort.
Impact Cut Level Nitrile Dipped Gloves
Built to provide impact protection and high dexterity, these gloves are ANSI/ISEA 138-rated and are available with an ANSI cut level 3 or 5 protection to help prevent injuries on the jobsite. The gloves feature a reinforced nitrile coating between the thumb and index finger to add increased durability and protection. A nitrile coating improves grip when working with wet or oily materials and provide users with the dexterity needed to work with small jobsite items.
Milwaukee Tool’s new Impact Resistant Gloves are designed to provide users with ANSI/ISEA-rated protection, helping users STAY SAFE. STAY PRODUCTIVE.
