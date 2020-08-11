Mayhew Introduces 2 New 4-Piece Dominator Pro Pry Bar Sets

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. introduces two new 4 Piece Dominator Pro Pry Bar Sets available with straight (P/N 14064) or curved (P/N 14065) blade styles.
Each set includes an 8-in., 12-in., 25-in. and 36-in. length pry bar ideal for any lifting or prying applications. The various length and blade styles make it easy to access hard-to-reach areas.
Additional features of the Dominator Pro Pry Bars include:
- Tri-lobular handle design allows for a more natural and comfortable grip
- Hardened and tempered alloy steel shaft runs through handle to capped end providing high-performance and durability when striking tool end
- Patented linear ribs around handle neck ensure maximum transfer of torque and patented axial ribs assure a slip-free grip
- Black oxide finish helps prevent corrosion and reinforces long-lasting durability
- Lifetime warranty
- Made in the USA
For more information, visit mayhew.com.