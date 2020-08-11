Connect with us

Mayhew Introduces 2 New 4-Piece Dominator Pro Pry Bar Sets

The new sets feature four of the most popular Dominator Pro Pry Bar lengths, including 8-in., 12-in., 25-in. and 36-in.
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. introduces two new 4 Piece Dominator Pro Pry Bar Sets available with straight (P/N 14064) or curved (P/N 14065) blade styles.

Each set includes an 8-in., 12-in., 25-in. and 36-in. length pry bar ideal for any lifting or prying applications. The various length and blade styles make it easy to access hard-to-reach areas.

Additional features of the Dominator Pro Pry Bars include: 

  • Tri-lobular handle design allows for a more natural and comfortable grip
  • Hardened and tempered alloy steel shaft runs through handle to capped end providing high-performance and durability when striking tool end
  • Patented linear ribs around handle neck ensure maximum transfer of torque and patented axial ribs assure a slip-free grip
  • Black oxide finish helps prevent corrosion and reinforces long-lasting durability
  • Lifetime warranty
  • Made in the USA

For more information, visit mayhew.com.

