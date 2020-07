Each Mechanic’s Time Savers’ Magna-Peg contains high-powered permanent magnets behind a smooth surface to hold most any steel hand tool immediately.

Click Here to Read More

The Magna-Peg is the simple way to organize hand tools and accessories placed on pegboard. Each unit installs in less than 5 seconds because of its unique design that securely grabs the pegboard.

The 2 x 2-in. Magna-Pegs are available in a package of three (MP223PK).

For more information, visit mechanicstimesavers.com.