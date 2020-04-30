Lubrication Specialties Hand Sanitizer Now Available

Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI), manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret performance oils and additives and other specialty lubrication products, recently announced the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizer at their Mt. Gilead, OH, manufacturing facility to assist with preventative care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click Here to Read More

In early April, LSI began offering 4 oz. bottles of Hot Shot’s Secret hand sanitizer for free to their local hospital and healthcare workers, nursing homes and to truckers transporting essential supplies. With this announcement there was an overwhelming response from businesses and individuals seeking to also purchase hand sanitizer. In response, LSI has ramped-up production to sell hand sanitizer to businesses and individuals in larger bottles and quantities including bulk under the company’s LSI Chemical brand.

LSI Chemical hand sanitizer is now available for purchase in multiple bottle sizes including 16-ounce, 32-ounce, 64-ounce, 1-gallon, 5-gallon, and bulk sizes including 55-gallon and 330-gallon. Using the formulation recommended by the World Health Organization, the formulas are 80% alcohol by volume. The hand sanitizer is a topical, non-sterile solution packaged with a non-dispensing cap.

“Recognizing Lubrication Specialties has both the means and ability to acquire raw materials to produce hand sanitizer, the decision for production was immediate,” said Chris Gabrelcik, founder of LSI. “Because it has been largely unavailable since the outbreak of the coronavirus strain COVID-19, our original thought was to produce it for the brave healthcare workers and truckers keeping supplies moving through our country. Immediately after our announcement, we heard from customers across the country requesting to purchase it to keep their employees and families safe. It is rewarding to know our company is in some small way helping to stem the spread of the virus.”