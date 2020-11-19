Lock Technology Offers O2 Sensor Removal Kit

Use your air hammer to easily remove obstructed O2 sensors and diesel NOx sensorswith the LT994 Shockit Socket O2 Sensor Removal Kit from Lock Technology Inc.
It features a low-profile design for limited access and long-profile design for deep recessed Ford, Toyota and Lexus applications and also removes NOx sensors on Kenworth, Cummins, International, Detroit and Volvo diesel truck engines.
Other features include: non-slip self-centering air hammer angled 11-in. punch for limited access applications ; 18mm dual-sided tap/bottoming die for O2 sensor and mounting hole threads; and dual ear socket design for 90° rotation without repositioning socket.
For more info:ltitools.com