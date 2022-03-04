 KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for U.S. Audience
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for U.S. Audience

on

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System

on

Diagnosing High Failure Rates in OEM Electronic Throttle Bodies

on

Lisle Releases Glass Debris Cleaning Tool
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO) Video
play

Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO)

Watch: OBD Zero Diagnostics in an OBDII World Video
play

Watch: OBD Zero Diagnostics in an OBDII World

Current Digital Issue

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for U.S. Audience

New website features many enhancements, including the new KNIPEX merchandising site and product database.
Advertisement
 

on

KNIPEX Tools introduces its new website for U.S. consumers, which includes responsive web design, extensive product sorting and filtering capabilities and improved imagery.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The website now features a video library, careers page and frequently asked questions. Visitors can also access the new KNIPEX merchandising site which allows fans to purchase and customize brand apparel. The biggest improvement is within the product database, which better reflects inventory available to the North American market.

“We wanted the website to be easy to navigate with a modern design to reflect our commitment to providing customers with an exceptional experience,” said Beverly Richards, vice president of marketing. “The website was designed with our customer in mind, by making it fast and easy for users to find the information they need and discover more about our innovative line of products.”

KNIPEX invites users to explore the new website, discover all the exciting new features and to keep up to date with the latest tools and product announcements. 

Advertisement

To see everything KNIPEX’s new website has to offer, visit https://www.knipex-tools.com/.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Tool Introduces Next Generation Heated Jackets

Products: KNIPEX Tools Introduces CutiX Universal Snap Knife

Products: Dana Introduces Spicer Life Series Plus U-Joints

Products: PRT, PRT Heavy Duty To Exhibit At AAPEX 2021

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService