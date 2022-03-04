KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for U.S. Audience

KNIPEX Tools introduces its new website for U.S. consumers, which includes responsive web design, extensive product sorting and filtering capabilities and improved imagery.

Click Here to Read More

The website now features a video library, careers page and frequently asked questions. Visitors can also access the new KNIPEX merchandising site which allows fans to purchase and customize brand apparel. The biggest improvement is within the product database, which better reflects inventory available to the North American market.

“We wanted the website to be easy to navigate with a modern design to reflect our commitment to providing customers with an exceptional experience,” said Beverly Richards, vice president of marketing. “The website was designed with our customer in mind, by making it fast and easy for users to find the information they need and discover more about our innovative line of products.”

KNIPEX invites users to explore the new website, discover all the exciting new features and to keep up to date with the latest tools and product announcements.