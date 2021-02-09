Knipex Introduces Mini Bolt Cutter

Knipex’s CoBolt S Mini Bolt Cutter with Recess (71 31 160) cuts components such as bolts, nails, rivets etc. up to 13/64 in. / 4.4 mm.

The tool’s efficient joint design ensures exceptional cutting performance with little effort, and it features induction-hardened cutting edges.

Laser marks on the cutting edges prevent material from slipping out.

The blades are recessed for easier cutting of larger cross-sections thanks to better leverage close to the fulcrum.

