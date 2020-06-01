Connect with us

Jenny Products Offers 60-Gallon Air Compressor

Jenny Products' G5A-60V single-stage air compressor features a 60-gallon vertical air tank and an industrial-grade 5-horsepower motor.
Jenny Products’ G5A-60V single-stage air compressor features a 60-gallon vertical air tank and an industrial-grade 5-horsepower motor. Designed for long-lasting, reliable performance, the compressor is ideal for use in a variety of shops.

The G5A-60V provides 27.8 CFM at 125 psi through an American-made cast-iron compressor pump. The pump offers a splash lubrication system using Jenny “Ultimate Blue” synthetic compressor oil. An oversized flywheel and a directional air shroud further assist in pump cooling.

For maximum durability, the G5A-60V offers a heavy-duty, totally enclosed belt guard, as well as protectively mounted grease fittings, a large canister intake filter with replaceable filter elements and thermal overload motor protection. Other standard features include a manual tank drain, pressure relief safety valve, powder-coated tank finish, magnetic starter and special unloader valves for easier motor startup.

Options include constant run control, dual control, a low-oil switch, oil sight glass, air lubricator, aftercooler and dryer. In addition to the G5A-60V, Jenny Products offers a full line of stationary air compressors with a wide variety of tank sizes, CFM outputs and pressure ratings.

For more information, call (814) 445-3400 or visit jennyproductsinc.com.

