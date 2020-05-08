JEGS Flexible Braided Transmission Dipstick For GM 4L60E

Designed for transmissions that require a push-in dipstick, JEGS Flexible Braided Stainless Steel Transmission Dipsticks have a polished or black billet aluminum handle, double O-ring tube seal and fluid level markings. Designed for bellhousing or firewall mounting, each dipstick comes complete with a funnel adapter for easy filling.
Flexible Braided Transmission Dipstick
• GM 4L60E
• Firewall mount
• Black stainless steel braided hose
• Black billet aluminum handle
• Double O-ring seal
• “Add” and “Full” markings
• Includes funnel ddapter
For additional information, visit https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/615653/10002/-1.