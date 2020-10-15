Connect with us

JASPER Offers Remanufactured Ford 6.2L Engine

The Ford 6.2L engine is covered by a nationwide, transferable parts and labor warranty of up to 3 years or 100,000 miles.
Jasper Engines & Transmissions, a leader in remanufactured drivetrain products, recently announce the availability of the Ford 6.2L engine for the following applications:

  • 2010-2014  Ford F150/Raptor
  • 2011-2019  Ford F250/F350
  • 2017-2020  Ford E350/E450
  • 2015-2020 Indmar Marine (Raptor Engine)       

One of the main objectives of the new product development team is to reverse-engineer the inherent design issues of powertrain products. “We’ve received several 6.2L cores with broken valve springs,” said Brad Boeglin, JASPER new product development group leader. “The JASPER update is to install a 100% new shorter design, industry-proven, valve spring with a shim. This eliminates the root cause for the spring failure, and makes it more durable for increased engine life.”

“The Ford 6.2L engine has gone through JASPER’s zero-defect launch process,” said Boeglin. “This increases the amount of internal resources assigned to the training of the build process, and each unit is put through a meticulous auditing process before it becomes available.”

The Ford 6.2L engine is covered by a nationwide, transferable parts and labor warranty of up to 3 years or 100,000 miles. The marine warranty for this engine is two years parts and labor. Full warranty disclosure is available on the website or upon request. 

For more information on the complete line of JASPER remanufactured engines, call (800) 827-7455 or visit www.jasperengines.com.

