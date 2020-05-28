Connect with us

JASPER Expands Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar Engine Offering

This engine is now available for the 2011-2014 Volkswagen Routan.
Jasper Engines & Transmissions recently announced the expanded availability of the Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar engine line.  This engine is now available for the 2011-2014 Volkswagen Routan.

JASPER has also included a series of new updates to the Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar engine family.

  • 100% installation of new late-design rockers/cam followers, improving longevity of the bearing assembly and the rocker.
  • Installation of JASPER-designed pins in the block, locking the cylinders together under heavy load. This prevents the cylinders from moving, which can lead to head gasket scuffing, a common cause of failure.
  • Upgraded D-shaped head gaskets increase fire ring pressure for improved sealing under heavy use.
  • Block is machined for 100% installation of steel-threaded inserts for head bolts, increasing strength over the original aluminum design, which pull out.

“We’re excited about the multiple improvements we’ve made to the original design of the Pentastar platform, said JASPER Quality Production Support Manager, Alex Ernst.  “We’ve worked closely with our suppliers to engineer and develop components, as well as implement manufacturing processes that will increase the longevity, and durability, of these engines, and provide our customers with the quality they are accustomed to with JASPER products.”

The JASPER remanufactured Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar is covered a nationwide, transferable warranty of up to 3-years or 100,000-miles.  Full warranty disclosure is available upon request.

