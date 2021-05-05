Connect with us

News

Interstate All Battery Partners With Operation Homefront

 

on

Interstate All Battery Center is partnering with Operation Homefront, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports military families, throughout the month of May to support its “Start Strong, Stay Strong” campaign. The campaign aims to bring much-needed attention to the dedicated support provided by military families on the homefront while their loved ones serve. During the campaign, Interstate All Battery Center customers can round up their purchase at participating All Battery Center stores nationwide. Each roundup donation will be matched by Interstate, up to $5,000, and will be go directly toward Operation Homefront’s programing for military families. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For families who serve, so much of military life is about being strong, and the “Start Strong, Stay Strong” campaign will help provide military members and their families with support for a bright future during and after service. The program initially began in 2018 to create a support network for military families and has grown to create engaging opportunities for communities to celebrate military families and champion their success. 

“As a veteran of the U.S. Army, I’m proud to have Interstate All Battery Center participating in Operation Homefront’s ‘Start Strong, Stay Strong’ campaign,” said Lain Hancock, chief operating officer for Interstate Batteries. “This initiative provides an opportunity for us to recognize our nation’s military families and help them achieve the bright future they deserve for their dedication and service to our country. Interstate All Battery Center is honored to be a part of such a meaningful campaign and to support the families of those who have served our nation.”

To show appreciate for America’s veterans, service members and their families, Interstate All Battery Center invites customers to consider rounding up their purchase. For more information about how to donate at an Interstate All Battery Center store or to learn more about the ‘Start Strong, Stay Strong’ campaign, visit https://interstatebatteries.com/all-battery-centers/OH.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE Opens Spring Certification Registration

News: Autologue Giveaway Winner Announced

News: Art Fisher Memorial Award Presented To Charlie Crouse

News: Petty’s Garage To Power RubiTrux With Series of Engines

Advertisement

on

Interstate All Battery Partners With Operation Homefront

on

Registration Opens For 2021 MACS Trade Show

on

ASE Introduces Military Certification Tests

on

Vehicle Trade-In Values Climb To All-Time Record High
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Internal Engine: Honda Oil System Inspection Procedures

Heating / Cooling: Check the Label Before Replacing A/C Refrigerant

News: Interstate All Battery Partners With Operation Homefront

News: Registration Opens For 2021 MACS Trade Show

Video: VIDEO: Your Customers’ Cars Need Regular Attention

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Your Customers' Cars Need Regular Attention

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Turn to Delphi Technologies for Control Arms

Sponsored Content

Earn Customer Trust with Ideal Spark Plugs for GDI Engines

Sponsored Content

Prevent Premature Jeep JK Part Wear with Ball Joint Upgrades
Connect
UnderhoodService