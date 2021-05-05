Interstate All Battery Partners With Operation Homefront

Interstate All Battery Center is partnering with Operation Homefront , a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports military families, throughout the month of May to support its “Start Strong, Stay Strong” campaign. The campaign aims to bring much-needed attention to the dedicated support provided by military families on the homefront while their loved ones serve. During the campaign, Interstate All Battery Center customers can round up their purchase at participating All Battery Center stores nationwide. Each roundup donation will be matched by Interstate, up to $5,000, and will be go directly toward Operation Homefront’s programing for military families.

For families who serve, so much of military life is about being strong, and the “Start Strong, Stay Strong” campaign will help provide military members and their families with support for a bright future during and after service. The program initially began in 2018 to create a support network for military families and has grown to create engaging opportunities for communities to celebrate military families and champion their success.

“As a veteran of the U.S. Army, I’m proud to have Interstate All Battery Center participating in Operation Homefront’s ‘Start Strong, Stay Strong’ campaign,” said Lain Hancock, chief operating officer for Interstate Batteries. “This initiative provides an opportunity for us to recognize our nation’s military families and help them achieve the bright future they deserve for their dedication and service to our country. Interstate All Battery Center is honored to be a part of such a meaningful campaign and to support the families of those who have served our nation.”

To show appreciate for America’s veterans, service members and their families, Interstate All Battery Center invites customers to consider rounding up their purchase. For more information about how to donate at an Interstate All Battery Center store or to learn more about the ‘Start Strong, Stay Strong’ campaign, visit https://interstatebatteries.com/all-battery-centers/OH.