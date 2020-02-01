Separating AGM Battery Facts From The Myths

Have you noticed more batteries are moving into the trunks and under the seats of some vehicles? Chances are, if the battery is not under the hood, it is an absorbent glass mat (AGM) or gel cell battery. AGM eliminates acid spilling in an accident because it is sealed. They can be installed at odd angles.

Click Here to Read More

These batteries pack a lot of power for their size and weight, which allows manufacturers to shave off a few pounds from the vehicle. That’s a big reason why they are being found more and more on late-model vehicles. Also, these batteries have a greater reserve capacity to support stop/start systems and key-off functions.

Here are the four AGM myths that you may have heard.

You can use your regular battery charger on AGM or gel cell batteries.

False. These batteries like to be charged slow and low due to differences in internal resistance.

Many AGM battery chargers have microprocessors that collect information from the battery and adjust the current and voltage accordingly. Some have different settings for charging flooded or AGM batteries. Overcharging can kill these batteries. Also, alternators are not chargers. Don’t rely on an alternator to do the work of a charger. If a battery is discharged to the point that it cannot start the vehicle, use a charger as soon as possible to make sure the battery gets fully charged.

AGMs and gel cells can be tested the same way as conventional batteries.

False. These types of batteries have lower internal resistance than flooded batteries. Older capacitance battery testers/analyzers may not be able to accurately read these batteries. Most new battery analyzers have a special mode for AGM/gel cell batteries. Old-school load testers might not provide conclusive results.